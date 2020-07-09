Teachers in Lee Receive Donation to Aid Distance Learning

To recognize the entrepreneurial spirit driving teachers to meet their students' distance learning needs during this difficult time, SONIC® Drive-In matched all donations to DonorsChoose on Teacher Appreciation Day, giving two teachers in Lee, Massachusetts a total donation of $235.

Through Limeades for Learning®, SONIC donated $1 million to public school teacher requests across the country on Teacher Appreciation Day – Tuesday, May 5, 2020 – supporting their endeavors to provide students with essential education resources.

In Lee, an exceptional teacher at one school was among those whose projects received funding, including:

Ashley Hickson at Lee Elementary School for the project Finding the Beauty During Covid-19

Mia Darone at Lee Elementary School for the project Covid-19 Books for Kids

Mia Darone at Lee Elementary School for the project Butterfly Hope During Covid-19

"Teachers across the country face new and complex challenges to keep their students learning right now," said Christi Woodworth, vice president for public relations for SONIC. "As we continue to celebrate teachers this Teacher Appreciation Month, we sincerely thank educators like those in Lee, who are creatively keeping their students learning even as schools are closed. With SONIC's $1 million donation match, we were able to help teachers obtain resources for their students and will continue to empower them throughout the year."

SONIC is committed to helping teachers now in this time of need, and all year long. Through Limeades for Learning, SONIC has donated $16.6 million to public school teachers, helping more than 21,000 teachers and impacting more than 5.4 million students in public schools nationwide since 2009. Go here to learn about future funding opportunities and explore public school teacher requests in the Lee community in need of support.

(press release sent to WSBS from SONIC for online and on-air use)