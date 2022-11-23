These Are the Top Ten Healthiest Counties in Massachusetts

Berkshire County has plenty of ways to get outside and exercise and a bevy of gyms and studios for those who want to stay indoors. Couple that with farm-to-table restaurants and health-conscious eateries up and down the county, and there is really no excuse not to live a healthy and active lifestyle living in The Berkshires. But just how healthy is Berkshire County?

Niche, a company that analyzes data and ranks communities in all different categories pertaining to the quality of life (i.e. schools, employment, crime, health, real estate, etc) put together a ranking of the healthiest counties in Massachusetts.

The company compiled an overall ranking of the counties of the Commonwealth based on rates of smoking, alcohol abuse, and obesity as well as access to healthcare, mental health, and fitness centers. Ranking based on health statistics by county from the U.S. Census and CDC. You can read more about the methodology used here.

So how did Berkshire County do? Not the best and not the worst. Despite a ranking towards the end of the top ten, Berkshire County still received an overall grade of B+