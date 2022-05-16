Terribly Tragic News For Britney Spears And Her Fiance

Just in case you haven't heard the news yet, Berkshire County, Britney Spears, along with her fiance Sam Asghari, announced sometime over the weekend they suffered a terrible tragedy.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Britney and Sam announced in a joint statement on Saturday that she suffered a miscarriage. But, in a note of hope, they also said they would continue to try and expand their family.

Get our free mobile app

It was only just last month when Britney shared the initial news of her pregnancy. As part of her statement on social media, Britney shared the terrible news:

It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy. This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along.

Britney's fans were elated recently as it seemed her life was moving forward in a positive fashion. It was only six months ago when, finally after more than 13 years, her conservatorship was terminated.

Understandably, Britney and Sam have asked for privacy during this difficult time. The couple did end their social media statement on a brighter note, however. Britney and Sam said, "Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all of your support."

For more on the sad story, visit the Hollywood Reporter's website here.

Celebs Share Their Personal Paranormal Stories

Celebrity Kids Who Look Exactly Like Their Famous Parents