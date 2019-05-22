The Berkshire Craft Beer Festival Returns

Get ready to participate in a fun event while supporting a worthy cause. The fifth annual Berkshire Craft Beer Festival and Mountain One Chug Run 5K Road Race returns to the Pittsfield Common on Saturday, June 8. At the event, you'll be able to enjoy hundreds of craft beers and local food trucks. The Beerfest kicks off for VIP holders at noon and general admission begins at 1:00 pm. In addition, you'll be able to enjoy sampling until 5:00 pm.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Barton's Crossing Shelter. Barton's Crossing offers shelter and meals to anyone without housing, and has both women's and men's separate living spaces. They're on the bus line and close to downtown Pittsfield. You can get more information by going here .

The entertainment included in the event will be class acts from The Picky B's along with Jack's One Man Band. Tickets are available by going here . You can also get tickets by stopping by Berkshire Wine and Liquors, The Rainbow Restaurant or Dewey's Public House. The starting gun for the Mountain One Chug Run 5K goes off at 12:15 pm. You can sign up for the 5K at Berkshire Running Center. Lastly, this year's event wraps up with a concert by Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band at the United Methodist Church in Pittsfield at 6:30 p.m. Get the details on the entire day by going here .

(article images taken from The Berkshire Beerfest's Facebook page )