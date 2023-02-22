If you go anywhere in the Berkshires, more often than not it seems like you will end up in a town that is at least relatively aesthetically pleasing. Several cities and towns in Massachusetts are known for having a pretty great look to them. This stems from the incredibly rich history that the Bay State has. But it just so happens that two towns within the Berkshires were recently named as some of the 'Most Picturesque Towns in Massachusetts'.

'World Atlas' recently made a list of these towns that are some of the great backdrops for not only the state of Massachusetts, but throughout all of New England. Having a couple of these towns in the Berkshires is nothing to scoff at, but merely something to behold. So, what towns in the Berkshires were labeled as some of the most 'picturesque' throughout the Bay State?

Stockbridge

attachment-Stockbridge4 loading...

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

AFP via Getty Images AFP via Getty Images loading...

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

If you have ever been through Stockbridge, perhaps you knew this would be an obvious pick for the list. Here's what 'World Atlas' had to say about the town:

Stockbridge is part of a string of resort towns in the highlands of Western Massachusetts known as The Berkshires. American artist Norman Rockwell spent the last quarter-century of his life living in Stockbridge, drawing inspiration from its wholesome serenity. His former studio is now part of the broader Norman Rockwell Museum, which showcases not only the original works of the featured artist but plenty of pieces from a variety of artists inspired by his collection. For even more visual appeal, take a tour of the 44-room, Gilded Age mansion and corresponding 10-acre garden designed by the prolific Fletcher Steele: Naumkeag House and Gardens. And then an even larger display of native plants and groomed greenery can be enjoyed at the 24-acre Berkshire Botanical Gardens.

Before we get to the other town, keep in mind this list consists of towns such as Concord, Chatham, Oak Bluffs, Provincetown, and Nantucket. In other words, these towns weren't exactly just pulled out of a hat.

As for the other town in the Berkshires that made the 'most picturesque in Massachusetts' list, from Stockbridge we would need to travel a little bit to the north on Route 7.

Lenox

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Here is what 'World Atlas' had to say about their second pick for the Berkshires in the picturesque category:

Heading back over to The Berkshires of Western Massachusetts, the stately town of Lenox is sure to impress. Lovers of classical music will get to see the Boston Symphony Orchestra all summer long at the cherished Tanglewood venue, which spans both Lenox and Stockbridge. If opulent estates are more your cup of tea, head on over to the mansion and gardens known as The Mount, designed and formerly resided in by Pulitzer-prize winning novelist Edith Wharton, and pair it with a visit to Ventfort Hall, a spectacular Gilded Age mansion and museum. Conversely, if you would prefer to scale down in nature, set out on the trails of the 1,300-acre Pleasant Valley Wildlife Sanctuary.

And there it is, not only do you know what two towns in the Berkshires are picturesque, but you also know the picturesque spots to check out. That also might be the first time I've had to use the word 'picturesque' twice in one sentence.

Enjoy, Berkshires...and the rest of Massachusetts for that matter!

19 Massachusetts Towns That End In 'ham'

The 10 Most Badly Mispronounced Cities or Towns in Massachusetts