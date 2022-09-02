Massachusetts is full of several spots to go for hiking. But it is also nice to know that one of those is located right here within the Berkshires. So technically, we have a short hike to get to one of the top hikes in all of the Bay State. Before I type another lame joke like that, let's find out exactly what hiking spot I'm referring to.

In an article posted by the publication, 'Patch', they picked out seven of the top hiking spots throughout Massachusetts that would be great hikes to try out for the upcoming Labor Day Weekend. The hiking spot they picked out is not just in the Berkshires, but recently it was picked as the number one spot to visit in Massachusetts this Fall! By now, you've definitely guessed what it is, it's Mt. Greylock.

Here's why 'Patch' said that Mt. Greylock made their list of the '7 Hikes in MA For Labor Day Weekend':

This is the big one. Greylock is the highest mountain in Massachusetts, and the spectacular summit views make it a great pick to end the summer. Take the Gould Trail that hooks around the southern end of the mountain, and it's only about 3 miles to the summit. The trail is steep in some spots, but less so than even some routes up Wachusett.

I mean, they're definitely not wrong on making the hike a top pick. Honestly, as someone who likes to hike, if I have to choose, I'm going to make it to the highest point in Massachusetts. So for fun, let's just put our own ranking on that seven hikes (since they were unranked) and just claim the number one spot. I think you would probably agree.

