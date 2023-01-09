Anyone who lives in the Berkshires knows what we have around us. Throughout the year, people love to come here thanks to the surrounding aesthetics, the hiking, the restaurants, getting out on the lake, etc. And luckily, we are in a region where lots of people happen to be that love to travel here, even if it's for a weekend. It just so happens that recently, a popular travel publication based out of New York City listed the Berkshires among their top weekend getaways from the big city.

The travel publication, 'Conde Nast Traveler', listed us in their article, '15 Easy Weekend Getaways From NYC'. In fact, we were even named in the title caption, "From wellness retreats in the Berkshires to scenic beach escapes on Long Island".

On a list that featured such famous spots as The Hamptons, Martha's Vineyard, The Finger Lakes, Lake Placid, Woodstock, and more, it's a pretty prestigious list of vacation spots that seems like good company to be associated with.

Here's what 'Conde Nast Traveler' had to say about putting the Berkshires on their list of '15 Easy Weekend Getaways From NYC':

The Berkshires, in western Massachusetts and northwest Connecticut, is one of those places that offers entirely different types of trips with every passing season. In the summer, the region is known for the anticipated Tanglewood season, in which the Boston Symphonic Orchestra and Boston Pops take residence and perform. In the fall, visitors can drive through some of the world’s most vibrant foliage along Route 2 and 7. Come winter, cold-weather sports are on offer—whether you’re looking to downhill ski or snowshoe. With the thaw of spring, hikes with waterfall views are easy to find at Bash Bish Falls State Park. Year-round, the food and drink scene won’t disappoint either: For an artisan cocktail after the sun goes down, visit Berkshire Mountain Distillers; to enjoy a plate of shrimp gumbo, visit Nudel; and to savor the notorious local cheeses, visit the North Adams’ Farmers Market. As far as hotels go, we have a few ideas. Restorative Canyon Ranch, Lenox is a four-time Readers’ Choice Awards winner, while Miraval Berkshires is one of New England’s largest and most renowned spas.

I mean, they're not wrong. See for yourself...

Tanglewood

Bousquet Mountain Ski Area

Berkshire Mountain Distillers

Nudel

North Adams Farmers Market

Canyon Ranch

Miravel Berkshires

Yep, I think we can all agree with their assessment of why they put us on that list, Berkshires!

In a region full of some amazing places, it's kind of awesome to be recognized and appreciated on of those places. Enjoy it!

