The Berkshires Named Top Travel Location in U.S.

The Berkshires have once again topped a prestigious list of travel recommendations, this time coming from Travel & Leisure magazine.

Last month the popular travel publication compiled a list of the top travel destinations in 2021. The annual list recommends 50 locations for people to enjoy once it's safe to travel again, but this year there was twist.

But this year, as we all sat at home and watched the world come to a halt, “aspirational” took on new meaning. When restrictions relaxed this summer, the familiar wanderlust crept back in. With even the most straightforward international getaways ruled out, and many travelers still hesitant to hop on a plane, even simple trips — scenic drives, camping weekends, staycations across town — suddenly felt novel and luxurious.

This year's list is comprised of only domestic destinations to honor the "revived appreciation for the discoveries to be made in our own backyards". The travel mag believes being forced travel only locally this summer, reminded us how great the country really is.

Travel & Leisure certainly saw what we locals already know, The Berkshires are one of the best. Coming in at number three on the list, here's what they had to say:

City-dwellers have been visiting this region of gently rolling hills and charmingly sedate towns in Western Massachusetts since the 19th century, but a welcome boost of youthful energy arrived with the 2018 opening of the design-forward hotel Tourists in North Adams and, last year, the launch of Miraval Berkshires, the third location of the luxe wellness resort. While summer is still the most popular season, thanks in part to the beloved classical music venue Tanglewood and dance center Jacob’s Pillow, there are still plenty of opportunities for social distancing, from the enormous exhibition spaces at the contemporary art museum Mass Moca, to the pastoral acres surrounding the Clark Art Institute (home to the Institute’s first-ever outdoor exhibition, Ground/work, through October 2021), to a hike up Mount Greylock or Monument Mountain, to a meal at Cantina 229, a restaurant set on a farm that offers outdoor seating in warmer months. Mooncloud, a new bar in Great Barrington, is riding out the pandemic with a slate of to-go meals and cocktail kits. Tuck in for the night at the peaceful but chic Inn at Kenmore Hall, a bed and breakfast in a classical Georgian estate. —Peter Terzian

The number three spot come only after the Alaskan Coast and Astoria, Oregon, two breathtaking beautiful locations who's coattails are an honor to ride. Right behind The Berkshires at number four was Big Sky, Montana.

Check out the list in it's entirety here.