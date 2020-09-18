The Co-Writer Of A 80’s Gem Checks In This Weekend On WSBS

Back in July, we caught up with Frankie Previt, the lead singer of Franke and The Knockouts as he co-wrote a pair of classic songs featured in the 1987 film "Dirty Dancing". The movie's show stopper "I've Had The Time Of My Life" rewarded him with an oscar for BEST song. Another familiar tune from that soundtrack featured Eric Carmen with the top 5 smash "Hungry Eyes" co-written by Franke and John DeNicola.

The Long Island native currently resides in the western Catskill mountain village of Delhi, New York as he performed his rendition of his work on his Juno 106 synthesizer three years before it's release. To sample this rare version of an iconic hit single, click the link by going here. John also recorded a Stylistics classic from 1972 which is featured in his new album. Take a listen by clicking on this link.

He is truly an accomplished musician with expertise on the Wurlitzer piano, bass, guitars and marimba. Check out this rendition of Blind Faith's "Can't Find My Way Home" which was recorded in his upstate New York barn during the height of COVID-19 by going here.

Recently, John and Franke went out to Long Island's north fork as they presented a drive-in concert and of course "Dirty Dancing" was presented on the silver screen at The Peconic Bay Winery in Cutchogue, New York. The pop-up drive-in event also doubled up as a fund-raiser as all proceeds benefited those heavily impacted by COVID-19. They hope to bring a similar show to a venue here in the tri-state region. We'll keep you posted on further details when they become available.

John will check in with Ron Carson during part two of his weekly Saturday Morning Chat at 11:05 am on YOUR Home Town Station. Tune in on air to 860 AM OR 94.1 FM, download the FREE WSBS app to your tablet, Smart phone or mobile device at your local app store or Google Play. Listen LIVE by going here and while you are at our web site, click the LISTEN tab on our home page, scroll down to WSBS on Google Home OR WSBS on Alexa for step-by-step instructions to enable your Smart Speaker.

(The following information in this article and photo of John DeNicola were obtained by WSBS via a press release courtesy of RadioActive Talent Inc)