The Giving Back Guide is Now Available

GREAT BARRINGTON -- The fourth annual Giving Back guide is now being distributed throughout the Berkshires. Published by the Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires, the directory of over 1,000 nonprofits helps people get a better idea of the nonprofit landscape and opportunities for volunteering and donating.

“The Giving Back guide is used in many ways,” said NPC founder Liana Toscanini. “Schools, camps and social clubs use it to identify community service opportunities; giving circles use it to identify recipients of their pooled donations; retirees use it to help figure out how to spend their newly acquired free time. It’s even been used to lure job candidates to the Berkshires!”

This year’s publication has a record 176 pages thanks to sponsors Berkshire Bank, Feigenbaum Foundation, and Dr. Robert C. & Tina Sohn Foundation. Advertisers also help make it possible to give away 5,000 free copies from Sheffield to Williamstown. Giving Back guides can be found in coffee shops, banks, retail establishments, doctor’s office, libraries, and other community gathering places.

In addition to the directory, 112 nonprofits have full-page profiles describing mission, programs and ways to help. The front of the book features stories authored by local writer, Hannah Van Sickle, on three Berkshire organizations that rely heavily on volunteers to achieve their missions.

Said Toscanini, “The Giving Back guide is helpful to residents and second-home owners in making year-end giving decisions.” A downloadable version is available online by going here.

(Cover artwork by Stephen Filmus. Press release sent to WSBS from the NPC for online and on-air use)