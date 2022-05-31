After a beautiful Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial start of summer delivered with sunny skies and hot temps in the high 80s yesterday. That weather pattern continues today with a carbon copy of yesterday. Tomorrow and the rest of the week are a different story.

Tomorrow the heat will break according to the National Weather Service. The Berkshires can expect a cloudy day with showers and thunderstorms tomorrow and a high possible touching 70 degrees. After some additional showers on Thursday, the sun will return and very comfortable temperatures into next week will hover in the 70s.

Here’s the latest National Weather Service long-range forecast.

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 8pm and 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. South wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely before 11pm, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday

A slight chance of showers before 7am, then a slight chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night

A chance of showers, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday

A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 72.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Monday

A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

