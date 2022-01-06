The question is: When will this ever end? Instead of taking one step forward, we are beginning to go backwards as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has reared it's ugly head and in the process forcing closings and cancellations are once again taking center stage.

Prior to the Christmas season, we were seeing a lull and people were looking forward to resuming their normal lives, but 2022 came in as a mirror image of 2020 as this mess created mayhem worldwide. Therefore, a numerous amount of events have been called off throughout the Berkshires and all across the tri-state region.

For starters, high school sports became a casualty as last Monday's games between The Lee and Turners Falls boys was postponed along with The Monument Mountain-Burlington Union boys contests. Thursday's match between the Pittsfield High and Monument Mountain girls was also called off. All games will be rescheduled at a later date. We still have no word if Tuesday night's boys game between McCann and Mount Everett will take place. We'll keep you posted.

Town Hall in Sheffield is CLOSED to the public until further notice. if you need to make an appointment, please call (413) 229-7000 and select the extension needed. A reminder, you can leave payments and correspondence at their outdoor drop box and someone from the office will be in touch with you.

The Great Barrington VFW cancelled their Saturday night concert featuring the 80's band, Hair Ballz that was scheduled for January 8th. A reschedule date has yet to be announced. If you have already purchased tickets, give them a call at (413) 528-9701.

Dee Foster continues to remain on hiatus with her Tuesday and Thursday Move & Groove classes that are held at The Clair Teague Senior on route 7 in Great Barrington. For more details, call (413) 528-1881 OR (413) 528-9493.

Berkshire South Regional Community Center on Crissey Road in Great Barrington has made some adjustments in their 2022 offerings as members can STILL take part in a various assortment of activities, however some modifications have been made as the new Year took effect. here is the updated list:

Monday morning Zumba classes are now being held virtually. To access the link, log on to their web site by going here.

Monday morning Aqua Power aerobic classes are STILL in session. You must pre-register one week in advance prior to attendance. Call (413) 528-2810, extension 0 to reserve your spot. Wednesday morning Aqua Mix aerobic classes have been pulled from this year's schedule until further notice.

The Friday afternoon "Power Hour" from 5:30 to 6:30 pm and the 5:30 pm Friday Cardio Core classes are STILL ongoing as is the Sunday morning Cardio Kick Boxing course. If you plan to participate, masks MUST be worn and proper social distancing guidelines will be strictly enforced. Reservations are required as a limited amount of spaces will be available. Call (413) 528-2810, extension 10.

The Saturday morning gentle yoga stretch and breath classes with Antoinette Sims have been postponed. A reschedule date on they will resume at The Center will be announced on the horizon, Again, we'll keep you posted.

Across the border in neighboring New York, these events have been called off due to the ongoing COVID health issues:

Lab Space on route 23 in Hillsdale, New York announced their holiday exhibition will be re-scheduled in the coming weeks. Limited viewings will take place BY APPOINTMENT ONLY with a limited number of people allowed. For more information on these revisions, e-mail:julielabspace@gmail.com

The Copake Grange on Empire Road has postponed their first Open Mic for 2022. The LIVE event is tentatively scheduled for Friday, February 4th from 7 to 9 pm. You can show off your hidden talents to our tri-state neighbors or come on down and enjoy the show sign up by e mailing: copakegrange@gmail.com

So here we go again! If you would like to add a cancellation or postponement to the list, call one of our Townsquare-Berkshire stations near you and the item will be included in our series of public service announcements. Hang in there! We are ALL in this together and we'll finally see a light at the end of this deep, dark tunnel, guaranteed!

