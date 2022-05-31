Don’t Miss Out On Some Awesome Concerts At Tanglewood This Summer!

As we are gearing up for the warmer weather, local Berkshire residents and visitors are looking forward to attending a fabulous concert at Tanglewood as the venue in "Lovely Lenox" is finally opening it's doors to patrons for the first time since the height of that dreaded COVID-19 pandemic. Officials have pulled all the stops in bringing an A-list of performers to kick off the summer season as you will want to get your tickets without further delay because they expect sell-outs in more ways than one.

Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band In Concert In Las Vegas Getty Images loading...

First up, Beatles drummer Ringo Starr will take center stage with his ALL STAR Band which includes Steve Lukather of Toto, Men At Work's lead singer, Colin Hay, Edgar Winter (his # 1 instrumental from 1973, Frankenstein remains a favorite) and as an added bonus, Average White Band guitarist Hamish Stuart will jam with this entourage for an exciting opening on Friday, June 17th at 7 pm.

James Taylor Bonnie Raitt 2018 tour Bryan Bedder, Getty Images loading...

Saturday, June 18th features pop singer Bonnie Raitt, voted one of Rolling Stone magazine's top 100 recording artists of ALL TIME as she brings her mix of blues vocals and unique guitar playing to the beautiful Berkshires. Bonnie is pictured with a familiar face who will also grace the stage a few weeks later. More details regarding Sweet Baby James are coming up. Showtime is also set for 7 pm.

Here is an interesting trifecta for the final Sunday in June: Pop singer Nick Lowe (his top 40-adult contemporary smash "Cruel To Be Kind" scored well with audiences in 1979) will team up with a terrific country band The Mavericks featuring Raul Malo on lead vocals and Los Straitjackets with shades of The Blue Man Group will all assemble together for a 2:30 pm performance on the 26th as this show originally had Los Lobos coming into town, but that line-up has changed for reasons unknown.

Good news for fans of The Black Crowes: They are STILL on the card for a 7 o'clock show on June 29th and I got a feeling audiences will NOT be disappointed in any way, shape or form, guaranteed so get your tickets now.

attachment-James Taylor-CANVA Edit loading...

The Independence Day holiday is reserved for none other than Lenox's own James Taylor as his two night performances are guaranteed sell-outs. He truly is a magnetic draw as faithful audiences congregate to watch him perform some of his classic works including "Fire & Rain", "You've Got A Friend", his signature song "Sweet Baby James", "Steamroller Blues", "Don't Let Me Be Lonely Tonight", "Your Smiling Face" and the list goes on and on. Tickets are going fast for BOTH the July 3rd and 4th shows which begin promptly at 8 pm.

A revision to the upcoming Yo Yo Ma concert: Date for this show has been changed to Sunday, August 14th at 2:30 pm and will also feature conductor Christian Macelaru, Anna Clyne, Elgar, Debussy and Enescu.

For more information on any OR all of these shows and to purchase tickets, visit the official Tanglewood web site by going here.