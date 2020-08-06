THE Most Expensive House for Sale in the Berkshires [Gallery]

It's no surprise that local real estate agents are noticing people from outside the Berkshires are coming to the area purchase homes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Buyers are coming from New York and many other areas and with good reason. The Berkshires has it all beauty, nature, museums, cultural gatherings and more. It's true, people love it here.

If you are looking for the best house in Berkshire County and money is now object. You'll want to checkout this beauty in Sheffield. It has all the bells and whistle and then some.

So what do you think? If you had an extra $16,000,000 would you scoop up this house? You can get more info and view more photos by going here.