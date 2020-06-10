The Pittsfield Co-op Welcomes Spring Burke

J. Jay Anderson, President and CEO of the Pittsfield Cooperative Bank, announced the recent appointment of Spring Burke to the position of Vice President-Mortgage Advisor for the Bank’s Lending Division.

Burke, a seasoned veteran, joins the Bank with many years of experience in the banking industry working for Canaan National and Salisbury Bank for over 20 years. A highly accomplished originator. She is skilled in every aspect of the loan process and has a wide range of mortgage product knowledge as well as bank policies and procedures. Burke also possesses an extensive background in leadership and has been recognized as a top producer and has received the 5 Star Award from Connecticut Magazine and was named a Top Agent in the Northeast from Top Agent Magazine.

“The Pittsfield Cooperative Bank is elated to have Spring as part of our Lending Division,” stated Anderson, “Her extensive lending background and broad knowledge of the financial industry strengthens our core team as we work towards expanding our mortgage portfolio.”

As Vice President Mortgage Advisor, Burke will be located in our Great Barrington Office and will cover Southern Berkshire County, North West Connecticut as well as Dutchess/Columbia County in New York.

