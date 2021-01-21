“The Radio Express” Returns in 2021

I always look forward to one particular Saturday every month when my "radio wife" Lisa Z has the honor of co-hosting the 11 o'clock hour with yours truly as "The Radio Express" teams up to bring audiences the BEST mix of music on YOUR Home town Station. Normally, we spotlight all 80's tunes but this time around we will feature selections from "The RAD Decade" and beyond as we experiment with keeping our regular format intact. Either way, we will make the magic happens across our airwaves.

Once again, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Lisa will co-host from her Springfield, Massachusetts home, but we are BOTH waiting for the day this monthly extravaganza features us bantering together at our home base on Stockbridge Road. Z also resided at one time in "Beautiful Becket" before moving out east which makes her appearance on WSBS even more special each and every time.

As always we will feature our ever-popular segment "What's Up With Lisa Z" as she fills us in on upcoming projects which serve the public interest. Lisa proudly holds the title of being The Bay State's Ambassador for The National Association of Child Abuse Adult Survivors as she continues being the voice for those who cannot speak up regarding this sensitive topic which results in a trying situation.

A second literary project entitled "The Book Of Jo Ann" is still a work in progress as she plans to publish this completed work by years end and we will have the first-hand scoop and a exclusive preview upon it's release. Z also has been appearing virtually to accent her statewide journey and she'll keep us posted on how and when you can access these on-line discussions.

Her previous book, "The Unspoken Truth" continues to yield robust sales at local book stores and various on-line platforms as this compelling story which resulted in a rock-solid lifelong friendship over 3 years ago. I can describe "my radio wife" in one word: INNOVATIVE as she continues to bring a slew of original ideas and creativity to the table regarding her literary work and public service causes. Plus, she has mastered the craft of being an "AWESOME" guest DJ on WSBS.

You can get acquainted with LIsa by checking out her web site which provides a plethora of information, blogs, captivating stories and a cool photo gallery which includes pictures of us together at the WSBS studios. Log on here and feel free to leave a comment while paying a visit. She would appreciate your feedback. Check out her Facebook page and on Instagram for updates and archived stories regarding her cause as she strives to bring attention to a very sensitive subject that affects our daily lives.

Tune in this Saturday morning at 11:05 for another LIVE edition of "The Radio Express" on-air at 860 AM OR 94.1 FM. Listen LIVE by going here and while you are on our web site, click the LISTEN tab and scroll down to WSBS On Alexa OR WSBS On Google Home and we'll have step-by-step instructions to access your Smart Speaker device. Download the FREE WSBS app to your tablet, Smart Phone OR mobile device at your local app store OR Google Play and take us along wherever you GO, Remember, "WE ARE PORTABLE"

