The Sound of Spring…Baseball on the Radio in the Berkshires

Berkshire sports fans have to be pretty pleased with the way things are currently trending for Celtics, Bruins, and Red Sox. This is a great time of year to be a New England sports fan.
It will really feel like spring has arrived when Red Sox baseball once again hits the radio airwaves in the Berkshires. Starting this Friday afternoon at 1 pm WNAW and WBEC-AM will begin carrying a number of Red Sox spring training games. If the Sox, Celtics, or Bruins games are scheduled around the same time the Bruins and Celtics games will take priority until the Red Sox regular season begins. The Red Sox open up the season on Thursday, April 7th in New York against the Yankees at 1 pm. Regular season games can also be heard on WSBS 94.1 in Great Barrington.
The Bruins and Celtics are performing at their highest level at this point in the season. In March the Celtics have won 9 of 10 games, impressively winning their last 4 straight games on the road. Including tonight’s game against the Jazz, they have only 9 more regular-season games to play. The radio broadcast on WNAW and WBEC-AM tonight at 6 pm and they are neck and neck with Philly for the top of the Atlantic Division.
The Bruins have also played a strong brand of hockey going 7 and 3 so far in March and 14 and 7 since February. With the acquisition of defensemen Hampus Lindholm, the B’s got stronger at the trade deadline. The NHL still has a good chunk of the season left. The Bruins will play 19 more games before the season is over and the playoffs begin. You can listen to the Bruins and Lightning Thursday night on WNAW and WBEC-AM. The puck drops at 7 pm.
This Week’s Sports Schedule
Pittsfield – WBEC-AM 1420
North Adams – WNAW - New Country 94.7
Wednesday – 3/23 Celtics vs Jazz 7 pm
Thursday – 3/24 Bruins vs Lighting 6:30 pm
Friday – 3/25 Red Sox vs Braves 1 pm - Spring Training
Saturday – 3/26 Bruins vs Islanders 12 pm
Sunday – 3/27 Celtics vs Timberwolves 5:30 pm
