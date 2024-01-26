The Stork Delivered Some Epic News For Massachusetts!
I don't need to tell you about inflation, folks. You know how it is with the cost of living. Even purchasing basic everyday necessities can break the bank. And let's not even get into holiday shopping, for crying out loud!
But consider this: What about the cost of living if you're going to be raising a beautiful bundle of joy? Nowadays, the average cost of a conventional birth is over $2,600. That's WITH insurance. The average cost is $15,000 without insurance.
Luckily, our good friends and personal finance experts at WalletHub did some research and the upside is pretty great news!
To determine the best and worst states to have a baby, WalletHub did its usual comprehensive research by comparing all 50 states along with the District of Columbia across 31 key indicators.
The key indicators include everything from average infant-care costs, hospital charges for conventional and Cesarian deliveries, the number of pediatricians per capita, childcare centers per capita, and much more.
I'm happy to report that the great state of Massachusetts ranked #1 as the Best State to Have a Baby! The Commonwealth ranked high enough in several key metrics to be the top dog overall.
Without further ado, here are the Best States to Have a Baby according to WalletHub:
- Massachusetts
- Minnesota
- Vermont
- Rhode Island
- North Dakota
- New Hampshire
- Iowa
- Utah
- Connecticut
- Washington
And since we've come this far we may as well proceed to the bottom of the list. Here are the Worst States to Have a Baby:
- Mississippi
- Alabama
- South Carolina
- Louisiana
- West Virginia
Check out the full rankings at WalletHub's website here. And big thanks to WalletHub, as always, for doing all the hard work.
