The Top 3 X-Mas Movies In Massachusetts

Tis the season for breaking out your favorite holiday movies on DVD or Blue Ray. Anybody STILL has their ol' reliable VCR? The answer is obvious with me: YES. Or maybe, you'll tune in on your "big screen" TV to share some yuletide cheer with your family. So, without further ado, here are the three most popular Christmas films that put a smile to those from the beautiful Berkshires to Boston. Let's start with number 3 and work our way to the top spot:

attachment-Holiday Inn loading...

3) HOLIDAY INN: This 1942 classic features the crooner, Bing Crosby vying for a woman's affection (Virginia Dale) with none other than ol' happy feet from the heyday of cinema, Fred Astaire. After moving to a rural Connecticut farm, Der Bingle's character, Jim Hardy opens a lodge that is only open during holidays (Christmas included). It is in this movie where audiences were introduced to the timeless sound of the season "White Christmas" and guess what: Bing got himself an Academy Award for his efforts. This tune is truly one of my top 5 yuletide tunes and it is such a joy to play it on a daily basis as I am a "living in the past" gut (you already knew that).

christmas movies netflix 2018 loading...

Universal Pictures

2) HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS: Actually BOTH the animated 1966 Dr. Seuss cartoon which featured the GREAT Boris Karloff voicing "The Mean One" and also narrating this gem which has been a staple of viewing on channel 2 by yours truly in my ol' days in New York City. The catchy tune by Thurl Ravenscroft (the actual voice of Tony the Tiger) is also featured as we are honored to play it on our airwaves this time of year. Believe it or not, the 2000 film with Jim Carrey in the title role has also garnered a fan base, but what would Christmas be without "The Grinch". Think about it!

attachment-White X-Mas loading...

1) WHITE CHRISTMAS: They call this the quintessential New England based holiday movie which takes place north of us in Pine Tree, Vermont and YES, Mr. Crosby is the star of this film as he and Danny Kaye portray a pair of soldiers who team up with two women (Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen) to save the local inn which is in danger of closing to the public. YES, the title theme sees a re-birth a dozen years later as Bing's holiday favorite achieved CLASSIC status. There are plenty of musical selections composed by Irving Berlin and the choreography is stupendous, therefore giving this the top spot not only in the Bay State but all across New England.

attachment-It's A Wonderful Life loading...

What surprised me is Frank Capra's "It's A Wonderful Life" was NOT on this list, but Jimmy Stewart as George Bailey scores well with me (This 1947 classic is one of the BEST Christmas movies of ALL TIME). Fun fact: Bedford Falls, New York is a carbon copy of Seneca Falls, New York, located just west of Syracuse.

BOTTOM LINE: This when when movies were MAGIC! I yearn to see more of these films on the big screen as they deserve a re-birth for ALL AGES to enjoy and appreciate. Until then, enjoy your binge in any way shape or form. MERRY CHRISTMAS, my friends!

Some information obtained in this article courtesy of www.newengland.com. DVD covers courtesy of Amazon.com)