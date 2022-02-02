The Tuesday Murder of A Pittsfield Man Is Under Investigation

The Pittsfield Police Department is investigating the apparent Tuesday night homicide of city resident Jeric Black. According to the media report from the Berkshire District Attorney's Office, officers responded to a King Street address Tuesday evening at approximately 11:39 pm in response to a 911 call.

Overhead map of the vicinity...

King Street stretches from its intersection at Linden Street all the way up to the area of the Pittsfield Cemetery off Onota Street.

attachment-King Street Google Maps loading...

Serious injuries were not detailed in the media release...

Upon arrival, authorities discovered the 39-year-old Pittsfield man suffering from a serious injury. Black was then transported by County Ambulance to Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield, where he later died as a result of his sustained injuries. The details of those injuries were not released in the media report from the District Attorney's Office.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner took custody of the body to determine the exact cause and manner of Black's death.

The case is an open investigation...

The Berkshire State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, along with the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office, Pittsfield Fire Department, and District Attorney Andrea Harrington also responded to the scene.

Did you witness anything or hear of anything to do with this case?

Police are asking anyone with any information at all to contact the Pittsfield Police Department Detective Bureau at 413- 448-9705.

We will update this story if and upon receiving further information.

