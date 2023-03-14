The Weather Channel&#8217;s Jim Cantore Spotted In Lenox, Massachusetts

The Weather Channel’s Jim Cantore Spotted In Lenox, Massachusetts

Listeners of "Slater and Marjo In The Morning" may have heard me gushing about the iconic Jim Cantore from the Weather Channel. The meteorologist mainstay was reporting Winter Storm Sage's activity live from central Berkshire County on Tuesday morning.


A local Lenox Police officer is seen above with the beloved weatherman.

The Berkshires awoke to heavy, wet snow falling outside their window. Schools are closed on Tuesday as crews worked to clear county streets.

Downed trees and powerlines made headlines on Tuesday morning along with scattered power outages.

The UPDATED Berkshire County Forecast:

Tuesday: Periods of snow. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.

Tuesday night: Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 29F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.

Wednesday: Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High near 35F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph.

Wednesday night: A few clouds. Low 22F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.

