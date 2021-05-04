You know the saying "bigger is better" but that's not always the case. Nowadays, people are downsizing more than ever. Tiny mobile houses are trending and people seem to want less clutter. Plus, usually, not always, when you purchase something like a smaller home for example, your expense is smaller which means you can put your money toward other things like travel, starting a family, savings for the little one's college education and the list goes on and on.

We in the Berkshires benefit from having smaller towns. We get to have access to natural beauty 24/7. Our land isn't built up and taken over by corporate entities and peace and quiet comes naturally in our community. It's no wonder why folks from the bigger cities come to migrate here. Our county is definitely the envy of many.

Staying on the theme of appreciating the smaller things in life, I thought it would be fun to put together a list of the smallest towns in Berkshire County by population. These numbers are courtesy of Massachusetts Demographics by Cubit. The site's info comes from the current U.S. Census. We have listed the towns in descending order.

