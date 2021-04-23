These 25 Successful Musical Acts are From Massachusetts
When we think of Massachusetts, we think of a plethora of aspects including our beautiful landscapes and leaf peeping opportunities. We are also known for our colleges and universities. The Bay State has the highest percentage of residents with a college degree in the nation. We are Dunkin' fans, we're known for our New England clam chowder and boy do we love our Red Sox.
Get our free mobile app
In addition to all of the wonderful aspects noted above, a number of successful musical acts have come out of the Bay State. I have chosen 25 musical acts to focus on this time around with plans to release a part II list in the future. So, let's take a gander at these successful musical acts from our beloved state: