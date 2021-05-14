March 29, 1987. 93,173 fans were piled into the Silverdome in Pontiac Michigan to watch their hero Hulk Hogan body slam Andre the Giant at Wrestlemania III. It was the slam that was heard 'round the world. It was also the seed that gave professional wrestling (or Sports Entertainment if you prefer) the 1980s rocket ride into mainstream success. WWE (then WWF) was already hot at the time with Hulkamania running wild and the Rock 'n' Wrestling connection making Vince McMahon's team of over the top, gimmicked performers known to the public but Wrestlemania III brought the promotion to a whole new level.

Wrestlemania has become the Superbowl of professional wrestling. Celebrities galore have been a part of Wrestlemania including Mike Tyson, Ozzy Osbourne, Cyndi Lauper, Ray Charles, Chuck Norris, Alice Cooper, Mary Tyler Moore, Pam Anderson, Donald Trump, Jenny McCarthy, Colin Jost, Michael Che, Aretha Franklin, Gladys Night, Regis Philbin, Alex Trebek, Liberace, Muhammad Ali and the list goes on and on.

WWE has evolved immensely since 1987 as the company is now the largest wrestling promotion in the world, holding over 450 live events a year, with the roster primarily divided up into three globally traveling brands, and is available to 900 million homes worldwide in 28 languages. Back in the late '80s/early '90s the company only had 4 pay per views per year but now they have at least one per month. The women's division is red hot and if you ask many, has eclipsed the men's division.

Call it fake, call it theater, call it performance, whatever you want, the important thing is that it's entertaining.

Now, we'll take a look at 8 WWE wrestlers currently signed to the promotion that were either born in Massachusetts or have lived in the Bay State at one time or another. We left a major star off the list, do you know who it is?

WWE Wrestlers That Have Ties to Massachusetts

