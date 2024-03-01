These Are The Top 5 Reasons MA Residents HATE About Their Domain

Let's face it: We're not living in a perfect world these days, that's for sure and Bay State residents can reaffirm that being a Massachusetts resident has it's ups and downs in more ways than one. We compiled the top 5 reasons as to what irks those west to east from the beautiful Berkshires to the capital city of Boston:

1) DRIVING HABITS: This is the top problem throughout our state. The term M***hole is derived from people who just refuse to follow the basic rules of the road. In the Berkshires, local traffic poses a problem due to the overwhelming amount of visitors who flock to our area. But when you head east, Bay State highways could suffer from Excedrin headache # 10 as Massachusetts has three of the worst highway bottlenecks in the country including Interstates 90, 93 and 495. Accidents are plentiful which gives us the honor of being the nationwide leader in motor vehicle insurance claims and this is NOT a good thing if you ask me.

2) SUICIDE RATE: Sadly, it's a statistic that we really do not want to address, but next to New York, Massachusetts is runner-up in this disturbing trend as people face the prospect of taking their own lives. Take a minute and think about how you can remedy this problem. There are alternatives: All you need to do is pick up the phone, call the suicide hotline, seek counseling or talk to a friend or relative who will intently listen if this problem persists. Common sense states that you should NOT do anything stupid.

3) HAPPY HOUR: Yes, Massachusetts has been deemed as the first state to eliminate the option of having an early libation. No doubt, this rule was implemented to curb drunken driving which continues to be a problem statewide, but could they consider the option of maybe a 1 to 2 drink limit that could help curb this ongoing problem. It's a possibility as we keep following up on the latest developments.

4) JOB GROWTH: Another grim statistic: The Working Poor Families Project reports Massachusetts has one of the highest concentrations of poor working women in the nation. A recent report also shows that nearly half of the Bay State’s low-income households are headed by single mothers struggling in low-wage jobs. This is a sad statistic: Boston NEEDS to take further steps in assisting low income and working families as the end result will lead to more statewide economic development.

Rosewood Retirement & Assisted Living Community[/caption]5) RETIREMENT: A recent article published in Forbes magazine shows Massachusetts as the 5th worst state in the nation for retirement. No wonder our senior citizens are packing their bags and moving to greener pastures. This proves to have a negative effect on the population growth as census figures show dramatic decreases every decade.

BOTTOM LINE: There is room for improvement in turning things around. Let's get busy!