These Days, Smokers In MA Are Fighting A Losing Battle

Cigarette smokers: Whatever happened to the days when you were able to light up at your favorite bar or dining establishment? There seems to have been an ash tray at every table available. What about ash trays in your own vehicle? That seems to be a thing of the past. Bowlers can't take that all-important cigarette break in between rounds at their favorite alley. Casinos are now smoke-free, if you can believe it. There are even restrictions where you can't even enjoy a smoke at the privacy of your own home as stated in your rental agreement.

The reality of it all is that smoking has become a cardinal sin in this "so-called" 21st century and for those who indulge in the habit are forced to go outdoors regardless of the weather. That does not hold true for those who imbibe in alcoholic beverages as you are more prone to getting into a vehicular mishap (God forbid!) which is not the case if you smoke a cigarette, cigar or pipe while driving.in your car.

It seems like the powers that be are forcing smokers to quit by constantly elevating their prices for a pack of cigarettes. In the state of Massachusetts, you can't even get a free book of matches when purchasing a pack as you have shell out a little extra to get a lighter. I am a passive smoker as my strategy is to stretch a pack for at least 4 days which has been successful (moderation is the key) as my costs to indulge are minimized in it's highest capacity. NO matches available! That's extreme if you ask me.

My philosophy is that YOU need to determine that quitting your smoking habit would result in a better lifestyle, but there are STILL those set in their ways that will continue to light up. Yes, there are options that you can explore if you are sick and tired of constantly going outdoors, especially during the cold winter months. Remember, you are being forced to light up outside. Even outdoors, you are being told there is no smoking allowed while taking a walk at your local park. What's next? Inquiring minds would like to know, including me.

BOTTOM LINE: Smokers are facing discrimination as the words "tobacco free" do not fare out well with those who are indulging in lighting up. Politicians in the capital city's State House do NOT rule what you decide in life. Remember, you are not breaking the law, but to avoid a fine, there is no choice in the matter. It certainly isn't like the days in the good ol' 20th century which I sorely miss to this day.