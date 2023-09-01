These Small Towns In Massachusetts Have Top-Rated Restaurants

When most people think of world-class dining, they picture a sleek restaurant in a posh urban district. However, the small towns in our state pack just as much flavor and style into their restaurants as any big city affair. Check out some areas in the Berkshires that are particularly even par when it comes to visiting remarkable dining spots:

For starters, Stockbridge is well known for its Norman Rockwell charm and historic downtown, but it's also one of the best small town dining destinations in the west. Stop by Pleasant and Main in neighboring Housatonic for one of the coziest, most whimsical cafe experiences of your life.

Or if you prefer to stay within the area, The historic Red Lion Inn offers fine fare for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

With a population that hovers around 3,000, Sheffield has plenty of amazing places to visit for those who are taking in the scenery. Heard north to Great Barrington and stop by Barrington Brewery and Restaurant for traditional American fare, grab a coffee at The Marketplace Kitchen and don't forget to start the day right with a great breakfast at Mom's Country Cafe.

"Lovely Lenox" boasts around 5,000 residents and in addition to being the home of Tanglewood, it also has a plethora of amazing restaurants. Suggestions include a stop to Bistro Zinc for fresh vegetarian options and a French flair. You can also try Brava for fine Spanish and Italian fare, and don't forget to finish off at Haven Cafe and Bakery for a taste tempting dessert.

Up north, Adams features plenty of green space and a wonderful array of hidden dining gems. Haflinger Haus offers authentic Austrian fare, while Daily Grind will provide you with spectacular deli options to satisfy your appetite. Bascom Lodge provides an ever-rotating menu along with a stunning mountain view.

Don't forget a stop to Jack's Hot Dog Stand in neighboring North Adams where you can get a delicious American staple for less than $2 as this eatery has been a Berkshires fixture since 1917.

If you're in the mood for maple, head out east to Worthington. This rural area is the home of High Hopes Farm which serves up a sugar house buffet during the weekends in both spring and fall. Plus, a dining experience awaits with seasonal, local food at The Goldenrod Tavern.

BOTTOM LINE: Whether you are a local resident or visiting the area, The Berkshires and beyond will NOT disappoint when it comes to satisfying your appetite morning, noon or night.

(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of www.onlyinyourstate.com)(Photo images of The Red Lion Inn and High Hopes Farm courtesy of their Facebook pages)