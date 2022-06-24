Think You’re Smart? If You Live In Mass., Study Says You Might Be

You Massachusetts residents think you're pretty smart, don't you? Well, according to a new study, chances are pretty good that you're definitely utilizing a lot of your grey matter on a regular basis.

According to a recent study from PennStakes, which looked at data from numerous sources including S.A.T. scores, ACT scores, and the percentage of the population with a bachelor's degree, the Bay State is looking pretty good.

It turns out that high intelligence involves much more than just being well-read. It also involves things like where you live, where you spent your formative years growing up, where you went to school, and what type of schooling you had.

PennStakes reports that after looking at and analyzing all the data, Massachusetts is the #1 Most Intelligent State in the country. Top Dog. Head of the Class, so to speak. The Bay State ranked #1 in several categories and ranked pretty high in others, to put it at the top.

Out of a possible 100 for overall score, Massachusetts had an index score of 93.9. Massachusetts also ranked #1 in ACT scores, #1 in population percentage that have an advanced degree, and #2 in IQ rankings just behind the "Live Free or Die" state of New Hampshire.

Perhaps it's no surprise that Massachusetts, home to Harvard University, is the smartest state. If that's the case, then it's probably also not a surprise that Connecticut, home to Yale University, ranks as the second most intelligent state with a 73.8 overall.

Rounding out the top 5 smartest states is Maryland at #3 with an overall index score of 72.8, Virginia was at #4 with a score of 72.5, and a third New England state at #5 with Vermont with an overall score of 72.2.

While we're here, we might as well take a look at the dreaded bottom 5-- or the Least Intelligent States in the country. The Trophy That Nobody Wanted Award goes to West Virginia with an overall index score of just 12.63.

West Virginia is followed by Mississippi with a score of 13.28. Finishing out the bottom 5 are Louisiana(15.20), Arkansas(19.7), and Nevada(19.97). Interestingly, New Mexico, even though they were not in the bottom 5, still managed to place #1 for the lowest IQ of any state with just an average of 95.

Check out the study for yourself for lots more stats and info at PennStake's website here.

