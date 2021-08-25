Third Person Dies From a Wrong Way Accident That Killed Both Drivers

Mass State Police

A very bad accident in which a driver was going the wrong way that ended in a very bad crash on I-91 in Holyoke that closed down the southbound lanes for around three hours has taken its third victim.

All the victims have now been identified as Judith Keating, 65, and Michelle Swaller, 65, both of Milford, Conn., and Wallace Sherman Jr., of Gloversville, N.Y.

Both drivers of each vehicle had died on the scene.

A passenger in the second vehicle, registered in Connecticut, was taken to the hospital, where she later died, police said. The driver was the only occupant of the first vehicle. Police did not specify the make of the second vehicle.

A Subaru registered in New York was heading north in the southbound lanes in Holyoke about 6 p.m. when it crashed into a southbound vehicle. The Police did not give the make and model of the second vehicle involved in the crash.

Massachusetts state police are still investigating the cause of the accident, the big question being why was the driver of the New York-registered vehicle was on the wrong side of the highway

