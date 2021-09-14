When it comes to satisfying a sweet tooth, I prefer candy over ice cream and cookies. The only tough part about this is deciding which candy is my favorite as I love many including Spree, Reese's Peanut Butter Cup, Gummy Bears, Kit Kat, Snickers, and the list is never-ending. As I started thinking about my candy-loving ways combined with the fact that the stores are loaded with Halloween candy (they have been since August), I started wondering what was the favorite candy among Massachusetts residents.

It didn't take long to find out which candy Massachusetts holds at number one as a study on this very topic was conducted last year around Halloween time courtesy of Zippia. Now, before we find out the favorite Halloween candy in the Bay State, let's find out which Halloween candy ended up being the favorite among the five other New England states.

Connecticut - Peanut Butter Kisses

Maine - Licorice

New Hampshire - Circus Peanuts

Rhode Island - Baby Ruth

Vermont - Tootsie Pop

Well after looking at those favorites, I think Massachusetts is doing pretty well as our favorite Halloween candy according to the 2020 study is Junior Mints, and why not? They're very refreshing. Just make sure they don't get tossed inside a cavity and then stitched up during patient surgery...thank you Kramer.

I'm curious to see if Zippia will repeat the study this Halloween and if anything has changed. Some states have very unique tastes, to say the least as noted here. Do you agree with Junior Mints being Massachusetts' favorite candy? Which candy is your favorite?

Love Halloween candy? What about movie theatre candy? Take a look at the rankings below.

