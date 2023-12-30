This Former MA Funeral Home Is STILL Up For Grabs!

Attention, Massachusetts residents: Are you looking for a new home? We have a suggestion, but the rule of thumb is to "proceed the caution" if you are willing to make this life-changing commitment. Reports from Fox 5 New York (WNYW-TV) indicate The now vacant Turgeon Funeral Home which is located on Main Street in downtown Milbury, Massachusetts is on the market.

The home was built back in 1850, but it has been a staple in the community as a funeral home which has been in existence since 1948. The dwelling is currently closed to the public as this building has an asking price of $769,000 but maybe you should be skeptical about this impending purchase as area residents claim it is haunted due to paranormal activity that has been reported in previous instances.

A recent real estate listing states the property is up for sale, but keep in mind, the side effects are omitted:

"If you're a homeowner looking for a home with extraordinary presence and space, this could easily be converted back to a single family home,"

The future buyer could easily convert this property back into a residential home (spooks included!). The listing also indicated some added perks including cozy sunlit porches, a washer and dryer hookup, a three-car garage, an exterior shed and a full basement.

Here is a video clip from WHBF-TV (channel 4 in the midwestern Quad Cities) as the property is gaining world wide attention. But the news team will pass on the offer being it's too expensive in nature! Check it out!

Recently an area realtor, Erika Kristla Eucker, reportedly hung up a sign on the property that reads, "Probably Haunted"

The question remains rampant: "Are you up for the challenge?"

I think our favorite UFO couple, Arno and Kathy Pinsonnault from neighboring Springfield should head out east and further investigate this matter. They can truly provide us with much-needed information as they grab their gear and a full report could be written in a future article. Happy Ghost-Hunting!

