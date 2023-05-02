It's that time of the year when the temperatures get warmer (eventually) and Summer will be here before you know it. People are starting to think about spots to go to on road trips. While we all know that Massachusetts has a very unique history when it comes to some haunting and frightening stories. What you may not realize is that one of those historic spots throughout the state has its own terrifying backstory as well. And it's right here in the Berkshires.

When you think of terrifying backstories, given its place in history, Salem might be the first thing that comes to mind. You may even think that Lizzie Borden in Fall River would be the Massachusetts spot to get the best frights. But there's something chilling about this spot in the Berkshires. Not only because of what happened there, but also because of what it is.

Can anyone explain why dark tunnels are so scary?

The Hoosac Tunnel helped North Adams make an appearance on 'Boston Ghosts' A Terrifyingly Haunted Massachusetts Road Trip. Here's what 'Boston Ghosts' had to say about the creepy structure helping North Adams to snag its spot on the list:

Lovingly referred to as ‘The Bloody Pit’ and a front-runner in our haunted Massachusetts list, Hoosac Tunnel has been the site of over 250 people’s demises since its construction. One hundred ninety workers were killed during the 25-year construction of the tunnel itself. After the tunnel opened, 30 more people lost their lives here due to freak accidents in and around the tunnel. An explosion took the lives of an additional 13 miners here, which brought the death toll up to its now 250 lives lost. There come reports of apparitions and phantoms lights from inside the tunnel. Be aware that the tunnel is still an active freight railway, and trespassing is not permitted. The surrounding forest is beautiful, however, and is open to visitors. Perhaps you’ll even catch a glimpse of a phantom miner peeking out from the dark.

During construction, it has been said that black powder assisted in causing an explosion that killed nearly 200 men. Within the tunnel, there's also a chimney that goes down nearly 1,000 feet below the tunnel. It was made to give the tunnel an exit for some exhaust to pass through. However, according to 'Only In Your State', an explosion in the Central Shaft ignited and killed men while also destroying pumps that prevented flooding.

So, there it is! The Hoosac Tunnel in North Adams, has quite the unique and terrifying backstory. Rumors say that it's haunted, but I guess you would only know for sure if you wanted to test that theory. Of course, if you do, be careful! Not just because of the haunted spirits, but it is still active and it's also the longest active tunnel east of the Rocky Mountains.

