This Little Fella Will Truly Create Lots Of Buzz In the Berkshires
Dateline: Middle Sackville, Nova Scotia, Canada. A couple whose 3-year-old bulldog Freya, gave birth to a litter of 7 puppies (not uncommon in a dog's life) but the pair immediately noticed something unusual about the eighth newborn as her fur was dyed "green". Trevor and Audra Mosher were cleaning the canine mother but she started to go into labor again. An eighth puppy surfaced, only this time they were shocked to see the new edition encased in a black sac, contrasting with translucent sacs of its older siblings as her fur was dyed "green".
The couple feared this puppy was stillborn, but they rushed to clean the newborn canine when she started to move as "the little green puppy" came into existence.
"We started to dry her off and noticed she was green and immediately again thought there was something wrong. So we googled it, 'my puppy is green, what's wrong,' and apparently it is very rare and it has happened a few times all over the world," Trevor Mosher told Global News
It is believed this was the cause of a rare discoloration in which light-colored puppies coming into contact with green pigments from bile while in the womb.
Mosher added: "I'm kind of amazed, really. As rare as it seems to be, I feel very lucky to have witnessed it and be a part of it. I know you hear stories about things like that but to be there and witness it, it was good,"