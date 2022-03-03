This Little Fella Will Truly Create Lots Of Buzz In the Berkshires

Dateline: Middle Sackville, Nova Scotia, Canada. A couple whose 3-year-old bulldog Freya, gave birth to a litter of 7 puppies (not uncommon in a dog's life) but the pair immediately noticed something unusual about the eighth newborn as her fur was dyed "green".  Trevor and Audra Mosher were cleaning the canine mother but she started to go into labor again. An eighth puppy surfaced, only this time they were shocked to see the new edition encased in a black sac, contrasting with translucent sacs of its older siblings as her fur was dyed "green".

The couple feared this puppy was stillborn, but they rushed to clean the newborn canine when she started to move as "the little green puppy" came into existence.

"We started to dry her off and noticed she was green and immediately again thought there was something wrong. So we googled it, 'my puppy is green, what's wrong,' and apparently it is very rare and it has happened a few times all over the world," Trevor Mosher told Global News

It is believed this was the cause of a rare discoloration in which light-colored puppies coming into contact with green pigments from bile while in the womb.

Mosher added: "I'm kind of amazed, really. As rare as it seems to be, I feel very lucky to have witnessed it and be a part of it. I know you hear stories about things like that but to be there and witness it, it was good," 

For more precious photos and details regarding this unique canine, You can chime in to Audra Rhys Facebook page post by going here.
It is believed this is a temporary setback as the puppy's green coloring began fading just days after and medical records state this process will continue until it is completely gone. Here is another photo of the unnamed "four legged friend" that is truly the talk of the town worldwide. I still think this is so cute and precious!
Now, how can Berkshire and tri-state region residents assist in this input? Put on your thinking caps as names are being considered and here are some of the possible choices (in alphabetical order): Fiona, Hulkette, Lucky Irish, Pistachio OR Wasabi. Any thoughts on your part? If so, leave a comment and we can forward the suggestions to Audra and Trevor as they welcome input in this historical milestone which ironically occurred prior to St. Patrick's Day (March 17th).
 (Photos and background information courtesy of Audra Rhy's Facebook page)

