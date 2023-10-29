This MA Intersection Still Poses A Challenge To Drivers

By now, you already know that venturing through Great Barrington can be a challenge in more ways than one. The completion of a rotary located at the junctions of routes 7, 23 and 41 remains confusing to local drivers and those who are visiting the south county area, hence some numerous accidents were reported due to poor navigation and lack of attention to detail.

Next up: Main Street which has become a massive gridlock during daytime hours as an army of cars are clogging BOTH directions going north and southbound. I understand we are a destination area as south county attracts visitors nationwide, but we have become a mirror image to the bottle neck of traffic that is normally seen in the capital city of Boston and in my ol' hometown of New York City. Go figure! Plus, the waiting for those annoying traffic lights takes forever leading up to a lack of patience for those behind the wheel.

But here is the hot spot where a much-needed stop sign has to be installed as East Street continues to be a road where drivers frequent to avoid the Main Street gridlock as that particular traffic light will take you to the vicinity of The Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center parallel to Town Hall.

The connection to Bridge Street STILL proves challenging as to this day, I recently had some close calls due to a blind spot that prevents you from seeing oncoming traffic in both directions. As I mentioned before, a 2 way STOP sign NEEDS to be inserted as the area is ripe for a possible collision which could also lead to injuries and that is NOT a good thing.

If you agree with me, please submit your thoughts and ideas by logging on to The Town of Great Barrington's web site by going here. Make sure this issue needs to be addressed. Let's not forget, your voice needs to be heard to help better our immediate surroundings, particularly when it comes to keeping our local roadways safe for all who utilize them.

I do NOT see this often as drivers tend to abuse the rules of our roadways (remember , this isn't Interstate 90) One final word of wisdom: SLOW DOWN and obey ALL posted speed limits as you can avoid paying a fine towards a moving violation which also could lighten up your wallet in the long run.