This MA Village Has Been Deemed As A “Ghost Town”

Bay State residents can't help their curiosity as some areas in their background could be "spooky" in nature. We discovered a hamlet on the foot hills of Franklin County just across The Berkshire border. Are you ready to embark on this latest journey? Fasten your seat belts and let's head to Catamount.

Couple Cross Country Skiing in Engadin, Switzerland marcoscisetti loading...

(No we are NOT referring to the popular ski resort located across the border in Hillsdale, New York)

attachment-Colrain-Green-River loading...

(Photo image courtesy of www.wikipedia.org)

The locale is a former village located in the small town of Colrain, Massachusetts, which is located north of Shelburne Falls. Back In its heyday, this area was a thriving farming community throughout the 18th century. Recently, this vicinity has been abandoned due to its remote location and treacherous terrain.

_jure _jure loading...

In 1967, it was renamed The Catamount State Forest, but there are STILL some residents that inhabit the area (The recent Census shows just over 1,600 call this place home on a yearly basis as Colrain is represented by the 2nd Berkshire District and is part of Massachusetts 1st Congressional District.

-Photo by Alexandre Lallemand on Unsplash -Photo by Alexandre Lallemand on Unsplash loading...

There are no reports of any paranormal activity as there have been no recent sightings of any spirits and apparitions floating around this desolate area. You would be able to see the final remnant of Catamount Village in western Massachusetts which consists of a stone designated this terrain to be the first in The United States to fly an American flag in 1812. You can also check out another landmark while visiting Colrain: The Arthur A. Smith Covered Bridge. (pictured above in this article)

attachment-Arno & Kathy loading...

I do believe we have to once again summon our favorite UFO couple, Arno and Kathy Pinsonnault as they will probably make the trek north of Springfield to investigate the surroundings and a follow-up article will be waiting in the wings. If there is anyone that can bring us more detailed information, they are our reliable source for sure!

(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of https://bostonuncovered.com/ghost-towns-massachusetts/ and www.wikipedia.org)

(Featured image photo courtesy of www.wikipedia.org)