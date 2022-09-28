This New TikTok Challenge That’s Gone Viral Can Kill You (Video)

We seem to live in an era full of challenges. Especially with the popularity of a social media platform like TikTok. We're talking challenges that involve kids making videos of something funny and entertaining, to something more serious and even deadly.

Here's a list of the most dangerous TikTok trends according to legacymarket.com: Nyquil Chicken Challenge Cha Cha Slide Challenge Penny Challenge Orbeez Shooting Throw It in the Air Milk Crate Challenge Burning Pile Remember, these challenges are certainly not recommended and even if one chooses to participate, must do so at their own risk

So, what is this new viral challenge that's considered deadly?

"The One Chip Challenge" made by Paqui. We're not talking an ordinary chip ether that you find in the chips isle. This tortilla chip is extremely spicy. Like to the point where it burns your tongue, makes your nose, and your eyes watery. The reason for that is because the "high voltage" chip contains Carolina Reaper Pepper and Scorpion Pepper with a shocking twist where it makes your tongue turn blue!

That's right, the curious one I am decided to participate in "The One Chip Challenge." Now it wasn't one of those things where I think I'm going to eat a chip today. My girlfriend's brother (Eddie) actually wanted to see a person's reaction upfront. So, I said why not what's the worst that could happen?

The aftermath is what makes this challenge so dangerous. We're talking not being able to speak with your tongue because it burns so bad. Not to mention eyes getting so watery. And most importantly, feeling extremely nauseas to the point where your stomach is on fire. Eddie if you're reading this right now, I still love ya man, but I certainly won't be doing this again.

Please, take my advice do not try this challenge!