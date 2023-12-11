AAA has released their short list of “The Most Haunted Roads in the Northeast” and a local Bay State road made the cut. It is located south east of Berkshire county and our immediate tri-state region.

Route 44 in Rehoboth was once again on the top 5 this year and this is what they had to say about the scary stretch of highway: It is deemed as the most haunted road in the country. Here is a main reason why you should proceed with caution when driving:

Local lore says the highway is home to a 6-foot-tall phantom hitchhiker who wears a red flannel shirt and work boots. This detailed description is important because it supposedly matches that of a victim who died on the same stretch of road some years ago. And this NOT something out a movie. It really happened!

Drivers on this section of Route 44 have reported all sorts of interactions with the apparition. Some have picked him up off the side of the road, others have seen him appear in the rear view mirror sitting in the backseat of the car, while another saw him pressed against the car window as he drove. The stories, however, end the same way as the ghost suddenly disappears and his loud, maniacal laughter is left lingering in the air.

Back in 2017, Antique Archaeology, the home of the American Pickers show, tapped Route 44 in Rehoboth as one of the 5 haunted back roads in America that you have to take. The other New England locations are Route 2-A in Haynesville, Jeremy Swamp Road west of us in Southbury, Connecticut and Tower Hill Road across the Massachusetts border in Cumberland, Rhode Island.

Who got the top spot? You would have to go south as New Jersey is home to Shades of Death Road in Warren county (Dang the irony: It's not too far from where my uncle and aunt live in Warren Township) This haunted road runs alongside the woods of Jenny Jump State Forest parallel to the forebodingly named Ghost Lake, which is known to surround the area in a cloud of fog in this unknown portion of The Garden State. Creepy, if you ask me!

Some information obtained in this article courtesy of www.fallriverreporter.com and www.magazine.northeast.aaa.com