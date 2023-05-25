For anyone living in the Berkshires, you definitely realize how lucky we are in our region of the state. Everything from the scenery, history, and cozy feel of each city and town throughout the Berkshires helps the region establish its particular identity within Massachusetts. But did you realize that we have a town here that recently named as a 'Best Small Town in Massachusetts'?

It shouldn't be all that surprising that a town in the Berkshires may earn such a distinction but it certainly did from the publication 'Planet Ware'. The town shows up on the list of the '14 Best Small Towns in Massachusetts'. While there are hundreds in the Bay State to choose from, that is a pretty elite list of towns to be named to.

So, of all the quaint, yet attractive towns throughout the Berkshires, which one could it be? Here's a hint:

Whoops! We just spoiled it with that last pic. But yes, it seems that the Berkshires town that made the list of the 'Best Small Towns in Massachusetts' is, in fact, Lenox.

Here's what 'Planet Ware' had to say about putting Lenox on the particular list:

The upscale community of Lenox is tucked away in the southwestern corner of the state, in the Berkshires close to the New York and Connecticut borders. Lenox is best known as the home of Tanglewood, the summer home of the Boston Symphony Orchestra. This venue hosts a variety of performances throughout the summer season, and theater lovers can also see a variety of plays at Shakespeare and Company. Lilac Park, located on Main Street, also hosts live music performances and cultural events. The town has long been known for its affluent residents, and the Gilded Age Museum at Ventfort Hall Mansion provides exhibits and collections from the Gilded Age. The Ventfort Hall grounds and home are also open for tours, and the facility hosts a variety of events throughout the year.

Of course, there is plenty more in and around Lenox as you may already know. If you don't, then check out a night on the town there, or a weekend for that matter. After all, the Berkshires has one of the best small towns in all of Massachusetts.

