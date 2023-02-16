This Small Massachusetts Town Voted ‘Coolest in America’

Massachusetts is a great state to live in. Whether you were born and raised here, or are a transplant to the best state in New England, you know all it has to offer.

Massachusetts boasts a strong economy, affordable living, excellent public schools, and an overall high quality of life. The state has been highlighted as one of the best states to live in the US several times, but publications like US News and World Reports, Niche, and CBS News.

Besides the general quality of life, Massachusetts also boasts a ton of unique towns, full of history, and natural beauty, some are just downright incredible.

Recently travel website Far & Wide compiled a list of the "America's Coolest Small Towns State by State" highlighting the small towns and communities that have long been the nation's backbone. While millions of Americans spend tons of money to vacation and check big-city attractions, America's wonderful small towns offer an amazing getaway at a fraction of the cost.

This Place Was Voted Coolest Small Town in Massachusetts

Settles in 1642 and with a current population of 4,321, Edgartown is one of the most amazing towns on the island of Martha's Vineyard and was selected by Far & Wide as the coolest town in Massachusetts. It's accessible via a ferry that is usually packed with tourists and seasonal residents each summer.

A favorite of presidents, including the Clintons and most recently the Obamas, Edgartown and Martha's Vineyard provide the quintessential New England coastline setting — sailboats in the harbor, beach cottages, Victorian-styled resorts and soft, sandy beaches, all providing a welcome reprieve from the mainland's hustle and bustle.