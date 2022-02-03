This Unique Berkshire County Home Was Named the Coolest in Massachusetts

Massachusetts and Berkshire County specifically are home to some pretty amazing properties. From historical homes to breathtaking waterfront properties, mountain retreats to beach cottages, we've really got it all.

It's not just Massachusetts residents who recognize the beauty of Berkshire County it's travelers and tourists as well. Not to mention Conde Nast, a worldwide travel media company that is highly regarded as a benchmark in luxury travel.

Conde Nast has highlighted many towns, restaurants, hotels, and cultural destinations here in Berkshire County, but this time they have named a southern Berkshire County rental home "The Coolest Airbnb" in the entire state of Massachusetts.

The Filomena is a property in West Stockbridge, Massachusetts which boasts a historical design and modern charm for the starting price of $750 per night.

This might be the design-iest house in the Berkshires. If you don’t immediately fall in love with the millennial pink living room, you’ll be bowled over by the enormous chef’s kitchen, clawfoot bathtubs, and original slate fireplaces. With six bedrooms sleeping up to 12 guests, it’s a superb pick for a stylish family reunion. Conde Nast, Dec 2021

The Filomena dates back to 1850 and still has many of the original details like wood ceilings, slate fireplaces, and beautiful carpentry. These have been mixed with contemporary elements over a 2-year-long gut-renovation to accommodate a more modern way of living.

This property is a stunner with its 13-foot ceilings, a working fireplace, chef's kitchen, & spacious bedrooms. The home is situated on over an acre of private Berkshire land and has a large yard and side porch perfect for enjoying the outdoors.

In addition the fabulous home itself, the location is prime as historic downtown is only a two minute walk.Tanglewood and other Berkshire attractions are just minutes as well.

The Filomena is truly the perfect Berkshires getaway for families or friends.