Missing from 172 Egremont Plain Road: Three smalls dogs.

One of the dogs is female, black and tan wired hair.

Another dog is female with brown smooth hair and she is pregnant.

The final dog is male, neutered with smooth brown hair.

Each dog weighs approximately 17 pounds.

If you see these dogs, call (413) 528-0182 ext 10 from 7am - 3pm and then (413) 528-2367 after 3pm.