Three Nights Of Outdoor Concerts In Lee This Weekend

Live musical entertainment, drive-in style is coming to the town of Lee this weekend to help beat the coronavirus pandemic blues.

The Berkshire Eagle reports Canna Provisions is sponsoring a three-night concert series featuring some of the region's favorite bands such as Whiskey City and Rev Tor's Steal Your Peach Band. It's the first in what organizers hope will be a series of drive-in shows to be held at the site in the coming weeks.

The concerts will begin at 6 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday and end by 10 p.m., according to organizers. The gates for vehicles will open at 5 p.m., with tickets only available online at rolloninshows.com.

Lee's lone recreational marijuana retailer has partnered with 4 Life Entertainment to stage the outdoor event on open land along Meadow Street, across from Drake's Auto Parts, just off Tyringham Road.

Erik Williams, the chief operating officer for Canna, says the concept of drive-up entertainment came in response to the coronavirus outbreak nearly wiping out this summer's Berkshire performing arts summer schedule.

Williams said,

This will be a social distance event, with cars properly spaced out, We would love to see about 100 cars a night; that would be terrific.

There will be professional parking staff on-site to ensure that vehicles are arranged in a checkerboard pattern to create maximum social distancing, with access lanes between each double row.

There will also be two off-duty police officers who will handle traffic entering and exiting the site.