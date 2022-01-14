Each year U.S. News and World Reports reviews high schools across the country and rank them breaking them down from national rankings, all the way down to state, region, or district.

The rankings include data on more than 23,000 public high schools in 50 states and the District of Columbia. More than 17,000 schools were ranked on six factors based on their performance on state assessments and how well they prepare students for college. The rankings are determined by schools whose attendees demonstrated outstanding outcomes above expectations in math and reading state assessments, passed a diverse array of college-level exams, and graduated in high proportions.

So how did schools in our corner of the state do? Three Berkshire County high schools made the top 100. Not bad out of the 604 high schools that call Massachusetts home.

Coming in at number 45 was Mt. Greylock Regional High School. With 337 students enrolled in grades 9-12, the middle and high school located in Williamstown has a graduation rate of 96% and a college readiness score of 58.4. Mt. Greylock ranked at the number one high school in the Pittsfield Metro area and came in at number 1,008 in a national high school ranking.