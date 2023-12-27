Time is Running Out To See A Wonderful X-Mas Display In MA

Time is Running Out To See A Wonderful X-Mas Display In MA

Since last month, Matt Pevzner and his family have brought Christmas cheer to his neighbors here in Great Barrington. The reviews have been uplifting and positive in nature. Even though December 25th has passed, you STILL have the opportunity to check out this breath taking display which is located at 93 Brush Hill Road.

For starters, Matt has assembled a series of large Christmas trees on the hill ranging anywhere from 20 to 25 feet in length. Grazing reindeer and stacked snowmen are also scattered behind a wooden fence that is laced with a bevy of lights. A home made star also hangs about 75 feet in the air, tethered to a tree looming over his property. That is a guaranteed highlight of catching this extravaganza!

There is no doubt that crowds have flocked to see this unique exhibit as the Pevzner family has extended the chance for people to see this presentation which will come to an end on New Years Day, (January 1st). The big show starts around sunset at 5 pm and continues into the shank of the evening when they close up shop at 9 pm. That's 4 hours of holiday cheer that brings our south county community together. Reports indicate neighboring Berkshire and tri-state region residents join tourists and visitors to our vicinity who are in awe over this display.

BOTTOM LINE: You can get into a festive holiday mood as this would be the perfect antidote to get you outdoors and participate on The 12 Days of Christmas which is in progress as we speak.

(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of The Berkshire Eagle)

(Featured image photo courtesy of Matt Pevzner's Facebook page)

