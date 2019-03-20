Time To Innoculate Your 4 Legged Friend

Sheffield's Boy Scout Troop # 28 will present a rabies clinic for dogs and cats on Saturday, April 6th from 9 to 11 am at the Sheffield Town Hall parking lot. The cost per pet is only $12.

Sheffield resident Dr. Tracey Miller Fahey D.V.M. from Berkshire Barks and Purrs & Adavnced Mobile Vet Care will be administering this all-important vaccine that will protect your four legged friend throughout his or her lifetime. You are also required to bring any previous rabies vaccine history for proof or documentation.

All proceeds from this event will go towards assisting future projects for troop 28 in south county. If you would like to learn more about their accomplishments in the south county community, you can log on to their web site by going here