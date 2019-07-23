Reminders from The Town of Sheffield

The Town of Sheffield wants to pass along these public service reminders.

Covered Bridge Lane and the Covered Bride are closed Monday-Thursday now through Aug. 15. The reason for the closure is to replace the roof and re-stain the sides of the bridge. The road and parking area will be open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday during the construction.

In addition, Sheffield Town Hall will be closed this Thursday, July 25 from 10 am - 3 pm. This closure is to allow employees to attend a funeral.

If you have any questions or concerns, you can call Sheffield Town Hall at: (413) 229 - 8752.