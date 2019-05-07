Sheffield Board of Selectmen Meeting Agenda for May 07

The next Town of Sheffield Board of Selectmen meeting will be taking place this Tuesday, May 07 at Sheffield Town Hall beginning at 7:00 P.M.

The following agenda items are for review and possible action

(1) Approval of Meeting Minutes

(2) Discussion and Action Regarding Trade Secrets Garden Tour

(3) Action Regarding 2019 Proclamation for Arbor Day 2019

(4) Discussion and Possible Action Regarding Request from Cultural Council

(5) Ratification of Appointment of Police Sergeant

(6) Appointment of Firefighter

(7) Ashley Falls Village Improvement Society Parade Permit

(8) Discussion and Possible Action on Bike-N-Fly Event

(9) Discussion and Possible Action on Farm to Fork Fondo - Berkshire's Bicycle Event

(10) Discussion and Possible Action on Hopped Up for Health 2019 Event

(11) Action Regarding Colors for Covered Bridge Roof and Siding

(12) Discussion and Possible Action Regarding Installations at the Covered Bridge

(13) Action Regarding Water Fountain at Town Park

(14) Announcement of Appointment Expirations

(15) Discussion/Possible Action - Regional Energy Planning Assistance Program Grant

(16) Selectmen's Items

(17) Town Administrator Items

(18) Public Comments (3 minute time limit - ONLY items within the Board's jurisdiction)

