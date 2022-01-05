Tonight’s Powerball Jackpot is $610 Million and going up. Feeling lucky in the Berkshires?

Ok, so you didn’t hit Monday’s $540 million dollar Powerball jackpot. I’m sure it was your plan all along to let the jackpot grow to over $600 million and take that big bag of money home instead. Great thinking!!!

No one hit for the $540 mill on Monday but 5 players did match 4 numbers and the Powerball number for $50,000.

The ping pong balls will be bouncing again tonight along with the hopes of lottery players throughout the Berkshires and the country hoping to hit on all six numbers to win the biggest jackpot of 2022.

Tonight’s Powerball jackpot has grown to $610 million dollars at press time and will grow even more before the actual drawing at 10:59 tonight. On Monday morning the Massachusetts Lottery had the jackpot listed at $520 million and by the end of the day, it had grown to $540 million.

If you’re interested in starting 2022 as a multi-millionaire, you’ll need to purchase your Powerball ticket before 9:50 pm tonight. If you do happen to win tonight’s jackpot at its current $610 million value you can choose the cash payout of just over $434 million bucks. To walk away with the entire jackpot, you will need to match all 5 numbers and the Powerball number. Match 5 numbers and miss the Powerball you’ll win $1 million. The payout drops dramatically after that. Matching 4 numbers you cash a check for only $100 dollars.

The other popular big-money lottery game is Mega Millions with drawings twice per week. Last night’s Mega Millions jackpot was worth $244 million. With no winner last night, Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot is currently up to $278 million.

Both Powerball and Mega Millions costs $2 per play. Powerball you choose 5 numbers between 1 and 69 and then choose 1 number as your Powerball with a number range between 1 and 26. Mega Millions you choose 5 numbers between 1 and 70 and 1 number between 1 and 25 known as the gold Mega Ball. Powerball is drawn every Saturday, Monday, and Wednesday. Mega Millions is played every Tuesday and Friday.

Good Luck and “Just Imagine!”

