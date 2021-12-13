Top 10 Snowiest Cities in Massachusetts, 5 Western MA Towns Make the List

Two weeks out from the Christmas holiday and Massachusetts residents are looking at a week of 40 degree plus temperatures.

After a balmy December weekend that including heavy rain and wind any trace of snow that cities and towns in Massachusetts previously had is pretty much gone. While this might make some snow haters happy, skiers, winter sports enthusiasts, and snowplow drivers are less than thrilled.

While the grass is still showing in most part of the state in the past 15 years Massachusetts has had the most snowfall it's seen, dating back to when the state started keeping records of snowfall in the late 1800's, according to Spada Law Group.

In a normal winter season, Berkshire County has been known to get some pretty decent snow cover and it got me wondering, what city in Massachusetts gets the most snow?

According to HomeSnacks, an analytics site that "combines recent data from the Census, FBI, OpenStreetMaps, and dozens of other sources into bite-sized studies", the following list are the snowiest cities over 5,000 people.

Snowiest Cities in Massachusetts 2021

