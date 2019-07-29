Town of GB: Job Opportunity

From The Town of Great Barrington

The Town of Great Barrington seeks qualified candidates for the position of full-time Assistant Treasurer.

The candidate should be a highly motivated and skilled individual who enjoys working with the public.

-Experience in accounting or related field; municipal experience, or any equivalent combination of education, training, and experience preferred, as well as experience in bookkeeping, banking, or cash reconciliation.

-Attention to detail with strong organizational skills and the ability to work independently.

-Knowledge of payroll, human resource management and benefits desirable.

-Candidate must be proficient in Microsoft Office; working knowledge of Munis software preferred.

-Ability to maintain confidentiality and integrity at all times. Candidate must qualify for fidelity bonding as required by state law.

This is a full-time, 35-hour per week position, with a competitive benefits package.

Salary commensurate with experience (hourly rate up to $20.00).

Please send cover letter and resume to:

Helen Kuziemko

334 Main Street; Great Barrington, MA 01230

or email to hkuziemko@townofgb.org.

Applications will be accepted until the position is filled.

The Town of Great Barrington provides equal employment opportunities to all employees and applicants for employment and prohibits discrimination and harassment of any type without regard to race, color, religion, age, sex, national origin, disability status, genetics, protected veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or any other characteristic protected by federal, state or local laws. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation and training.